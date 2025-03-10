32,600 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Sony Group by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.1 %

SONY opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

