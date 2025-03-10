9,301 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Creative Planning grew its position in Burford Capital by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burford Capital by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Burford Capital

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BUR opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

