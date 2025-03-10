HM Payson & Co. Takes $168,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.20 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

