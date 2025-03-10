Banco Santander S.A. Has $818,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $230.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $230.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.80 and its 200-day moving average is $194.73.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.