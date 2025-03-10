Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 362,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $152,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 155,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 111,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.80 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $770.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.