Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 829,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $160,055.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIGS

FIGS Trading Down 0.9 %

FIGS opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.33 million, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.