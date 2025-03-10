Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 829,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $160,055.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIGS Trading Down 0.9 %
FIGS opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.33 million, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.
FIGS Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
