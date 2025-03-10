Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after buying an additional 3,900,238 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $28.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

