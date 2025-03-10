39,200 Shares in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 218,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. United States Antimony Co. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UAMY. HC Wainwright began coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

