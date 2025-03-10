M&T Bank Corp Has $1.74 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.

KMX opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

