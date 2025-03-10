HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.81. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

