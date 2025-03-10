Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Upstart by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 689.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 514,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

