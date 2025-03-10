HM Payson & Co. Has $394,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OSK opened at $98.43 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.