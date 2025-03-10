Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $162,123.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,013.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPH opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.64%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.