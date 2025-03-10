5,354 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

