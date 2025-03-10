iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,515.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $327.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

