Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $112,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $124.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.