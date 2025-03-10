Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.50 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 178069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

A number of research firms have commented on AGYS. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Agilysys Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at $41,132,175.84. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 59.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

