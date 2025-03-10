Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.0 million. Asana also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Asana Trading Down 8.5 %

ASAN stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. 8,030,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.13 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,847,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,031,186.03. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

