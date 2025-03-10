Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Zacks reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 486,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

