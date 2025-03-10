Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 130,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 117,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Down 15.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

