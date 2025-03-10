SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,076,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 1,121,291 shares.The stock last traded at $29.04 and had previously closed at $28.95.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

