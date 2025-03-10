Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,587,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 424,989 shares.The stock last traded at $20.38 and had previously closed at $20.39.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

