Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $152.85 and last traded at $153.74, with a volume of 477838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.51.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,713,000 after purchasing an additional 105,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,348,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after buying an additional 172,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,039,000 after buying an additional 289,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

