ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Announces Dividend of $0.23

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 5.8% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.22.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CEFD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.09. 2,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
