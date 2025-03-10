ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading 3.9% Higher – What’s Next?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.65. 4,918,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,826,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

