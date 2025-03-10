Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 3221987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Capri Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

