Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 12.3% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 8,191,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,962,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

AUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

