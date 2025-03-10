Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $216,000 Investment in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPRY. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,603,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,021 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SPRY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.03. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $556,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,978.66. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,148,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,246.84. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $4,845,916. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

