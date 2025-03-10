Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 28.6% increase from Regis Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Regis Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.79.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

