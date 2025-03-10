Mount Lucas Management LP Has $9.15 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 253.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,812 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.