Mount Lucas Management LP Has $9.15 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 253.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,812 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.