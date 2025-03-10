Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

