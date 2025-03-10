Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,071,000 after buying an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.23 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

