Penny Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

Bit Origin, BigBear.ai, SUNation Energy, Plus Therapeutics, Plug Power, Fortuna Silver Mines, and TeraWulf are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, typically issued by smaller companies and trading for less than around $5 per share. They are known for their high volatility and increased risk, as these stocks often have lower liquidity and less stringent regulatory requirements compared to stocks traded on major exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Bit Origin stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,396,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,666,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 65,822,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,063,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

SUNation Energy (SUNE)

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 460,609,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,791,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. SUNation Energy has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $313.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 95,409,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,494,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,000,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,880,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271,607. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.56. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 17,439,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,308,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.70.

