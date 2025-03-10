Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 20.0% increase from Count’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Count Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44.
Count Company Profile
