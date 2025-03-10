Isthmus Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 33.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,185,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,231,000 after acquiring an additional 297,135 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,878,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 933,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after buying an additional 176,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Stock Performance
Shares of NGVT stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NGVT
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ingevity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.