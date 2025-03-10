Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.