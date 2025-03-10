Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 341 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,779,000 after purchasing an additional 121,805 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $118.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

