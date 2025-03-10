Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $850.54 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,017.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $985.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.