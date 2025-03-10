SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 355,068 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

