Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1,737.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
CPRT stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
