IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Cut by Amundi

Amundi lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631,055 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in IDEX were worth $211,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 475.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $187.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.36. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

