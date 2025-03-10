Amundi Has $246.27 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amundi decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,321,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161,211 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $246,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $555,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $213,844,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

EW opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

