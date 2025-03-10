Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.86.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $314.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.16. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $236.31 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $14,004,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

