Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.88 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

