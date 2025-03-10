Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRTO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 263.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 31.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 80,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of CRTO opened at $36.66 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $332,979.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,346,334.52. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,190.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,156 shares of company stock worth $1,243,028. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

