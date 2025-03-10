Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 3.6 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

