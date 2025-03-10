MX TOKEN (MX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.47 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00003586 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $271.33 million and $21.47 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,339.62 or 1.02084892 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,235.93 or 1.00699701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 418,391,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,954,334 tokens. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.