Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,942,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

