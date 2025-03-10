NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 781,266 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 909,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 68,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
