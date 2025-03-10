Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.36 and a 200 day moving average of $531.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at $271,397.94. This trade represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

